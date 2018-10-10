K-9's scent-tracking skills help LAPD find missing 9-year-old girl

LOS ANGELES --A K-9 came to the rescue of a missing 9-year-old girl, Los Angeles police said on Monday.
The Los Angeles Police Department posted to its social media a picture of Molly, a bloodhound who was called to the scene of the missing girl.
LAPD's Twitter post said Molly used her scent-tracking skills to help get the missing girl back home.
"I hope your day at work was as rewarding as mine," the tweet said.
Hi. My name is “Molly” and I’m a bloodhound for the LAPD. Today they called me to the scene of a missing 9 year old girl. I used my scent tracking skills to find her and she’s back home now. I hope your day at work was as rewarding as mine pic.twitter.com/itkWJYINZk— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 9, 2018