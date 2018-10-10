K-9

K-9's scent-tracking skills help LAPD find missing 9-year-old girl

EMBED </>More Videos

A LAPD K-9 used her scent-tracking skills to help find a missing nine-year-old girl. (@LAPDHQ/Twitter)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
A K-9 came to the rescue of a missing 9-year-old girl, Los Angeles police said on Monday.

RELATED: CHP K-9 finds half a million in cash after traffic stop in Fresno Co.

The Los Angeles Police Department posted to its social media a picture of Molly, a bloodhound who was called to the scene of the missing girl.

LAPD's Twitter post said Molly used her scent-tracking skills to help get the missing girl back home.

"I hope your day at work was as rewarding as mine," the tweet said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsfeel goodsafetylos angeles police departmentdogsk-9missing childrenmissing girlchild rescueLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
K-9
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
This police dog may never see his partner again
Rescue dog now working for UC Berkeley PD
SEPTA police officer forced to surrender his K-9
More k-9
PETS & ANIMALS
French bulldog throws tantrum over closed park
Wildlife workers save leopard trapped in well
Black bear caught on camera strolling through South Lake Tahoe
Pit bull gets second chance as K-9 officer
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIVE: Experts say Hurricane Michael came too fast for many to evacuate
Man facing felony charges after fight outside Levi Stadium
Officials: Fremont St near SF's Salesforce Transit Center won't reopen until next Wednesday
Limo owner's son charged following deadly NY crash
Man burned after using brake fluid, vacuum to kill bugs
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
Stranger gives Texas high school students homecoming surprise
LA home infested with rats causes concern among neighbors
Show More
'Father of the year' uses toddler to help shoplift
VIDEO: Building collapses as Hurricane Michael lashes Florida
2 Chicago area children being treated for rare polio-like illness
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
Third-graders' 'mess' leaves beloved custodian in tears
More News