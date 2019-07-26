Pets & Animals

Man arrested after Golden Retriever stolen from San Francisco's Japantown

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police have arrested a suspect after the theft of a dog was caught on camera.

The theft happened outside a grocery store in Japantown on July 13.

Lily, a Golden Retriever/therapy dog, has been safely reunited with her owner after being found in The Tenderloin.

Investigators arrested 53-year-old Le Van Loc after he was detained by patrol officers on suspicion of vandalizing cars.

Surveillance video shows a man squatting down a few feet from the Golden Retriever and staring silently. All of a sudden he gets up, walks over, unties Lily's leash, and walks away with her.






