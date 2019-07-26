Man arrested after Golden Retriever stolen from San Francisco's Japantown

The theft happened outside a grocery store in Japantown on July 13.
RELATED: Golden Retriever stolen from San Francisco's Japantown found, reunited with owner
Lily, a Golden Retriever/therapy dog, has been safely reunited with her owner after being found in The Tenderloin.
Investigators arrested 53-year-old Le Van Loc after he was detained by patrol officers on suspicion of vandalizing cars.
VIDEO: Surveillance clip shows man take dog from outside SF grocery store
LILY, THE GOLDEN RETRIEVER, HAS BEEN FOUND! Unbelievable reunion story - watch and listen. Thank you good people and police of San Francisco! pic.twitter.com/TvAOYEAuoJ— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) July 15, 2019
This is Lily! She’s five years old and was dognapped from Japantown last night while her owner, Jenny, went grocery shopping. Jenny says Lily has helped her through her mental health struggles and recently losing her mom. PLEASE SHARE AND HELP FIND LILY. Call SFPD if you see her. pic.twitter.com/TS9XxFYT0B— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) July 15, 2019
ANIMAL LOVERS LOOKOUT! 🐶— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) July 15, 2019
Do you recognize this man - caught on camera - stealing a golden retriever outside Nijiya Market on Post and Webster Streets in Japantown last night?
If so, call SFPD! Do not approach suspect. 911 if you see the dog right now! 415-885-5187- anonymous tip pic.twitter.com/f1UCruzzvr
PLEASE HELP: “Gifted” therapy dog, 🐶 Lily was taken by a man outside the Nijia Market in San Francisco. Owners are heartbroken. Call @SFPD if you see her ♥️ https://t.co/kLfO87lvYV pic.twitter.com/WIRwUgTRJA— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) July 15, 2019