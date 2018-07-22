SHARKS

Biggest great white shark ever filmed? Meet 20-foot Deep Blue

Deep Blue, a 20-foot great white shark last spotted off the coast of Guadalupe Island, is widely considered to be among the biggest great white sharks ever filmed. (Michael Maier/Barcroft USA/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
GUADALUPE ISLAND, Mexico --
The average great white shark clocks in between 11 and 15 feet long, but one great white spotted off Guadalupe Island blows her brothers and sisters out of the water.

Her name is Deep Blue and, at an estimated 20 feet long, she's widely considered to be among the largest great white sharks ever caught on camera.

Mauricio Hoyos Padilla, a shark conservationist working for Discovery's "Shark Week," shot jaw-dropping footage of the massive creature when she was pregnant in 2013. In the video, the gargantuan creature swam up to the crew's dive cage and poked around curiously before disappearing back into the blue.



Researchers managed to affix a tag to Deep Blue during their expedition. The tag is a scientific device that transmits the shark's depth, location and other data to help researchers better understand the animal's behavior and movement.

Discovery estimated that the shark is more than 50 years old. Great whites generally live seven decades, though they've been threatened in recent years by poachers hunting the animals for their fins, which are wrongly believed in some cultures to have medicinal benefits.
