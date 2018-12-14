ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KGO) --Every sports team needs a mascot and an NHL team has found the perfect fit -- especially in the adorable category.
Check out this video posted to the St. Louis Blues' Twitter page.
Barclay is a yellow Labrador retriever was adopted by the team for the season. He will be raised by the front office team before training to become a service dog.
Ruff practice 🏒 #stlblues pic.twitter.com/5czhpopgrc— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 13, 2018
After the 18-month training, he will go on to his forever home.
But for now, he's keeping the hockey team fully entertained, despite interrupting practice a bit.
Barclay is a busy pup, but still found time to take a picture with me 🐶 @StLouisBlues #popularpuppy #goodboy pic.twitter.com/oCjZJvVP8j— Cam Janssen (@CamJanssen25) December 14, 2018