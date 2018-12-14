CUTE ANIMALS

St. Louis Blues adopt adorable puppy

Every sports team needs a mascot and the St. Louis Blues have found the perfect fit -- especially in the adorable category. (Photo by StLouisBlues/Twitter)

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KGO) --
Every sports team needs a mascot and an NHL team has found the perfect fit -- especially in the adorable category.

RELATED: K9 officer unsure of his new snow boots

Check out this video posted to the St. Louis Blues' Twitter page.

Barclay is a yellow Labrador retriever was adopted by the team for the season. He will be raised by the front office team before training to become a service dog.



After the 18-month training, he will go on to his forever home.

But for now, he's keeping the hockey team fully entertained, despite interrupting practice a bit.

Here are more stories about adorable animals.

