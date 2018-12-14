Barclay is a busy pup, but still found time to take a picture with me 🐶 ⁦@StLouisBlues⁩ #popularpuppy #goodboy pic.twitter.com/oCjZJvVP8j — Cam Janssen (@CamJanssen25) December 14, 2018

Every sports team needs a mascot and an NHL team has found the perfect fit -- especially in the adorable category.Check out this video posted to the St. Louis Blues' Twitter page.Barclay is a yellow Labrador retriever was adopted by the team for the season. He will be raised by the front office team before training to become a service dog.After the 18-month training, he will go on to his forever home.But for now, he's keeping the hockey team fully entertained, despite interrupting practice a bit.