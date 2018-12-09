PETS & ANIMALS

Cuteness alert: K9 officer unsure of new snow boots

EMBED </>More Videos

The cute moment was captured on camera as Jary tried to adjust to his new kicks.

By
RAPID CITY, S.D. --
As the cold temperatures creep in, one police department is making sure one of their own stays warm when fighting crime.

Members of the Rapid City Police Department decided to buy new snow boots for Jary, the furry four-legged K-9 who joined the team in 2016.

The cute moment was captured on camera as Jary tried to adjust to his new kicks.

At first, he was a little unsure about his newest accessory but the officers kept encouraging the german shepherd -- who eventually seems to get the hang of it.

Since being shared on Facebook Friday, the video received two million views real fast and has been shared over 37K times.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsnowbuzzworthycute animalsSouth Dakota
PETS & ANIMALS
Meet Cowboy, the 3,000-pound cow from San Diego
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
'Piggy Smalls' gets adopted
Video: Massive rat chases MTA agent out of station booth
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Volunteers fill care packages for service members in Napa
Exclusive: Wife of late Bay Area radio legend Ray Taliaferro breaks her silence
As Kelly's exit nears, West Wing reshuffle could signal refocus to 2020
VIDEO: Rocket launch canceled after spacecraft appears to catch fire
Naughty or nice? Santacon invades San Francisco
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this month
Robert Mueller is hiding in Eric Trump's closet on 'SNL'
Accuweather Forecast: Foggy morning with a partly cloudy afternoon
Show More
North Carolina, Virginia hit by 'mammoth' storm, hours of snow and ice still to come
Meet Cowboy, the 3,000-pound cow from San Diego
Trump performs coin toss at Army-Navy football game in first visit as president
Legoland offering kids free birthday admission for 2019
A's prospect Kyler Murray wins Heisman Trophy
More News