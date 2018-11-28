CUTE ANIMALS

Orphaned pig found in East Palo Alto needs a home

A pig found wandering the streets of East Palo Alto needs a forever home. She's sweet, possibly house trained, and loves apples. (KGO-TV)

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. --
Do you have extra love to give to a new family pet? What about a 45-pound, orphaned Pig?

Her name for the time-being is Piggy-Smalls, and she was found wandering the streets of East Palo Alto a early this month.

The Peninsula Humane Society in San Mateo is looking for the perfect family to adopt Piggy.

VIDEO: Giant stray pig lured back to Southern California home with Doritos

They say she's gentile, possibly house trained, and loves apples.

"So, you know, we believe she probably was someone's pet at some point, but they've not come forward to claim. So in terms of feeding them, lots of fresh fruits, lots of fresh vegetables and then there's stuff you can actually buy at the supply feed stores, which are pig pellets, which are nutritious sources of food for pigs," Buffy Martin-Tarbox from the Peninsula Humane Society said.

The Humane Society says they have no way to tell for certain how big Piggy might eventually get.

They say a family with a big yard or even a small farm might be a good fit.
