6-week-old pit bull stolen from San Francisco shelter found abandoned in East Oakland

OAKLAND, Calf. (KGO) -- We have a happy update on a pit bull puppy reported stolen from a San Francisco shelter earlier this week.Family Dog Rescue shared these pictures of the dog and say it was found abandoned in East Oakland:The woman that found the 6-week-old pup called the Berkeley shelter.When she described the dog, the shelter said he sure sounded like third puppy taken during the break-in at a San Francisco shelter.Two huskies that were also taken were found late Thursday in Hayward.Two men have been arrested in connection with the dog-napping.