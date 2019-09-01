6-week-old pit bull stolen from San Francisco shelter found abandoned in East Oakland

Family Dog Rescue shared these pictures of the dog and say it was found abandoned in East Oakland:
The woman that found the 6-week-old pup called the Berkeley shelter.
When she described the dog, the shelter said he sure sounded like third puppy taken during the break-in at a San Francisco shelter.
ORIGINAL REPORT: 2 puppies stolen from San Francisco shelter rescued, 2 suspects arrested
Two huskies that were also taken were found late Thursday in Hayward.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the dog-napping.