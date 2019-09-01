puppy

6-week-old pit bull stolen from San Francisco shelter found abandoned in East Oakland

OAKLAND, Calf. (KGO) -- We have a happy update on a pit bull puppy reported stolen from a San Francisco shelter earlier this week.

Family Dog Rescue shared these pictures of the dog and say it was found abandoned in East Oakland:



The woman that found the 6-week-old pup called the Berkeley shelter.

When she described the dog, the shelter said he sure sounded like third puppy taken during the break-in at a San Francisco shelter.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 2 puppies stolen from San Francisco shelter rescued, 2 suspects arrested

Two huskies that were also taken were found late Thursday in Hayward.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the dog-napping.
