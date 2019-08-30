2 puppies stolen from San Francisco shelter rescued, 2 suspects arrested

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Two of three puppies that were stolen from a San Francisco animal rescue organization have been rescued. Two suspects have been arrested in the case after police say they tried to sell the stolen dogs, police said.These huskies were stolen on Wednesday and were found Thursday night. They were taken from the Family Dog Rescue shelter in San Francisco and found in Hayward.Shelter volunteers saw an ad for the stolen dogs and jumped into action."We had a lead that they were possibly being sold in Hayward on very short notice, we contacted the Hayward Police Department. The Hayward Police Department took it seriously and they set up the sting and we unwittingly appeared in the middle of the sting," said Ilsa Jule, shelter interim executive director.A 6-week-old pit bull puppy who was also stolen on Wednesday remains missing. Shelter workers say it is urgent they find him because he is under-vaccinated, sick and on medication.There was surveillance video of the break in. The shelter says the dogs along with electronics were stolen.Hayward Police are working with San Francisco Police on this case.It looks like someone thought they could make some good money off those huskies, the ad was asking for $800 for each dog.The dogs are ok, and are back with the shelter. The director is expecting she will now have a lot of people asking if they can adopt them.