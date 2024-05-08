How San Jose Sharks No. 1 pick could be a homecoming of sorts for Macklin Celebrini

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a long season, the San Jose Sharks have reason to celebrate, Team Teal got the number one pick in the NHL Draft lottery.

The Sharks had the worst record in the league this season... finally, some good news.

The story gets even better because the 1st pick is expected to be 17-year-old Macklin Celebrini, whose father Rick is currently vice president of player health and performance for the Golden State Warriors.

The Celebrini family has been in the Bay Area for six years so this will be a homecoming for Macklin.

ABC7 Sports Anchor Larry Beil spoke to Rick Celebrini who said it would be "phenomenal" to have Macklin back home and the family's excited at the possibility of him heading to the Sharks.

Celebrini completed a season in which he finished third among Division I skaters with 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) in 68 games and earned both Hockey East's player and rookie of the year honors.

Listed at 6-feet and 190 pounds, he has the opportunity to become just the fourth NCAA player - and second forward - to be selected first overall, and first since Michigan defenseman Owen Power went No. 1 to Buffalo in 2021. The only other college forward drafted first was Michigan State's Joe Murphy by Detroit in 1986.

Celebrini was college hockey's youngest player last season and is regarded as being a "strong skater with a fluid stride, elusive speed and quickness," according to a Central Scouting report.

"I think he's a 200-foot player, which is rare for someone who is as offensively gifted as he is," Grier said. "I love his competitiveness. I watch him practice. And he works, every drill he goes as hard as he can. I think he's a real unique player at this stage."

This season marked just the second time in franchise history - and first since San Jose's inaugural season in 1991-92 - the Sharks finished last overall in the NHL standings. San Jose's 19 wins were the third-fewest in team history in a full NHL season.

The lottery results also led to the Sharks securing a second first-round pick, No. 14 overall and held by Pittsburgh. San Jose acquired the selection in a trade that sent Karlsson to the Penguins, who had the right to retain the selection only if it landed in the top 10 of the draft order.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.