WATCH THIS: Pit bull's balancing act includes a stack of treats on top of its head

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- And you thought balancing life was tough!

A Sacramento pit bull is quite adept at pulling off the balancing act, but she uses her head.

Azula is really skilled according to her owner who recorded video of the dog with a stack of treats on its head.

In the video Azula is seen holding perfectly still and looking at the camera, not even flinching.

Eventually she gets to let the stack of treats fall and enjoy them.

But that's not the only trick this dog knows, she has even balanced a full glass of wine on her head!

