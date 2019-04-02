environment

Rare sighting of critically endangered L-pod orcas in Monterey Bay

EMBED <>More Videos

Rare sighting of critically endangered L-pod orcas in Monterey Bay

By Thomas M. Rizza
MONTEREY, Calif. (KGO) -- The closest watched group of orcas in the world, the L-pod, made a rare appearance in Monterey Bay Sunday.

Marine biologist Nancy Black with Monterey Bay Whale Watch says this is the first time they've been seen this far south since 2011.

Transient orcas are a common sight in Monterey Bay. However, the L-pod are among the southern resident killer whales who's traditional hunting grounds are in Seattle's Puget Sound and Vancouver Island.

A shortage of chinook salmon has put a strain on the pod. Since 1995, the L-pod population has dropped from 58 orcas to 35.

That's why researchers were excited to see "Lucky" the calf, who was born last December and had not been seen since January. Black said the calf looked healthy.

Researchers also witnessed the orcas eating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmonterey countyenvironmentwhalewhale watchingoceansendangered speciesocean conservation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENVIRONMENT
Judge restores Obama-era drilling ban in Arctic
Global citizens asked to power down for Earth Hour on March 30
VIDEO: Gray whales migrating to Alaska spotted in SoCal
Allergy sufferer's nightmare: Helicopter stirs up cloud of pollen
TOP STORIES
Man arrested after SF woman tracks down her stolen backpack using tracking device
Oakland warehouse fire apparently started in debris pile
What's caulilini? New veggie from Salinas Valley coming to stores
Commute Challenge: Taxi vs. Rideshare
Coroner: Nipsey Hussle died of gunshots to head, body
Smoke sends Las Vegas-bound flight back to Oakland
ASK FINNEY: Commonly-asked rideshare questions
Show More
Brands joke around for April Fools' Day
Building A Better Bay Area: Rideshare realities
Teen shot for door knock was 'begging for his life,' mom says
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
A's mascot Stomper joins ABC7 to celebrate baseball season
More TOP STORIES News