Pets & Animals

Scientists hope necropsy data will reveal cause of gray whale deaths

By Thomas M. Rizza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Over 70 gray whales have washed up on the North American west coast this year, in what NOAA officials have declared an "unusual mortality event."

Fourteen of those whales have appeared in the Bay Area.

Bay Area scientists spoke about the work they're doing to find out the reason behind the spike in whale deaths.

The San Francisco chapter of the American Cetacean Society hosted Tuesday night's presentation with biologist Moe Flannery of the California Academy of Sciences.

Her team, along with the Marine Mammal Center, have performed 12 necropsies of gray whales this year.

Ship strikes are a major concern, but the leading cause of death is malnutrition. Scientists say could be due to a multitude of factors, including climate change.

Gray whales only feed in Alaska during the summer and then migrate to Baja California in the winter to find warm waters to give birth. It's one of the longest known migration patterns in the world.

"For some reason, and we don't know why they may not have enough nutrition to make it all the way back to Alaska," said Flannery. She pointed to the short food supply, poor quality of food, a larger population of gray whales, or an unknown disease as some possible theories for malnutrition.

Scientists say the unprecedented amount of data they have collected from necropsies this year will help find an answer. There was a similar death event involving whales 1999-2000. Hundreds of gray whales stranded along the west coast in two years, but only two necropsies were performed. Modern marine biology infrastructure has allowed scientists to access more specimens.

"Hopefully the increased data we can collect this year, including folks in Washington and Alaska, we'll be able to add more data and really look at the question," said Flannery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan franciscowhaleanimalanimal news
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News