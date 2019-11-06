Pets & Animals

Senate passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony; President Trump expected to sign legislation

WASHINGTON -- A bill making animal cruelty a federal offense has unanimously passed the Senate and is now on its way to President Donald Trump.

The bipartisan The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act expands a previous law passed in 2010.

"Passing this legislation is a major victory in the effort to stop animal cruelty and make our communities safer," said Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who sponsored the bill in the Senate along with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. "Evidence shows that the deranged individuals who harm animals often move on to committing acts of violence against people. It is appropriate that the federal government have strong animal cruelty laws and penalties."

Current federal law only prohibits animal fighting and only criminalizes offenders if they make and sell videos showing animal cruelty.

But the new legislation would allow prosecution for cruelty and torture.

Those convicted would face federal felony charges, fines and up to 7 years in prison.

"There is no place in a civilized society for maiming and torturing animals - period," Blumenthal added. "Senator Toomey and I have spent years working to hold the barbaric individuals who commit these crimes accountable, and I'm glad that Congress is now finally sending our bill to the president's desk to be signed into law."

President Trump is expected to sign the legislation.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal crueltyanimals in perilanimal abusehouse of representativesanimal newsu.s. & worldanimal rights
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Escaped Monterey Co. Jail inmates arrested by Border Patrol, sheriff says
2019 Bay Area Election Results
San Francisco District Attorney race too close to call
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Public hearings scheduled for next week in Trump impeachment inquiry
Orinda moves forward with ban on some short-term rentals
WATCH IN 60: DMV data breach, possible plan for PG&E, Pittsburg teacher inspires students
Show More
Chris Brown hosting yard sale, posts home address online
AccuWeather forecast: Slightly cooler today
Pittsburg teacher inspires students with Lizzo song
Teen girl killed, teen boy injured in Antioch shooting
Dems flip Virginia; Kentucky governor race too close to call
More TOP STORIES News