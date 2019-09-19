baby animals

Must-See Photos: Rare François' langur monkey born at San Francisco Zoo

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Zoo just added a new member - A Franois' langur, or Franois' leaf monkey.

The rare monkey was born at the zoo on Sept. 8. to parents 17-year-old "Kathleen", and nine-year-old "Jun Wan."

RELATED: Unlikely animal friends: Dog & monkey tumble around, pit bull & pig cuddle and more cute friendships

Franois' langurs are an endangered species native to southwest China and Vietnam.

They're born with orange fur so it's easy for the family group to spot them in the dense forest. The orange will fade to the darker coloration, like its parents, as it matures.

RELATED: Adorable, 6-week-old wolf pups ready for visitors at Oakland Zoo

The baby monkey, who's gender is not yet known, still doesn't have a name.

The Zoo plans to hold a naming contest as an official welcome.

See more stories, pictures, and videos about baby animals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan franciscozoobuzzworthybaby animalsanimal newsrare birthcute animalsmonkeysan francisco zoo
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BABY ANIMALS
Six Flags welcomes 3 baby lions
Double cuddle: Berlin zoo celebrates birth of 2 panda cubs
Pit bull puppy stolen from SF shelter found in East Oakland
15-year-old recovering after rattlesnake bite in Walnut Creek
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump administration denies CA request for homelessness funding
Mom, 2 kids hospitalized after crash on Hwy 101 in San Rafael
Homeless patrol making a difference in Walnut Creek
Calif. vows to fight to keep higher emission standards
Father, daughter killed in San Francisco house fire
Fremont PD offering $10K signing bonus
Free museum admission, restaurant deals in San Francisco on Thursday
Show More
Gilroy Garlic Festival to return in 2020
Teacher shortage forced VUSD to cancel 7th grade math class for days
Sandy Hook families release harrowing PSA about school shootings
Gov. Newsom signs law on protections for Uber drivers, others
Six Flags welcomes 3 baby lions
More TOP STORIES News