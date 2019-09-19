Must-See Photos: Rare François' langur monkey born at San Francisco Zoo

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Zoo just added a new member - A Franois' langur, or Franois' leaf monkey.
The rare monkey was born at the zoo on Sept. 8. to parents 17-year-old "Kathleen", and nine-year-old "Jun Wan."
Franois' langurs are an endangered species native to southwest China and Vietnam.
They're born with orange fur so it's easy for the family group to spot them in the dense forest. The orange will fade to the darker coloration, like its parents, as it matures.
The baby monkey, who's gender is not yet known, still doesn't have a name.
The Zoo plans to hold a naming contest as an official welcome.
