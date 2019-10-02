Pets & Animals

Octopus changing colors while sleeping may be indicator it's dreaming, scientists say

A video of an octopus changing colors while it sleeps is raising a lot of questions about the mysterious sea creatures.

The footage aired in the new PBS documentary titled "Octopus: Making Contact."

In it, a marine biologist suggests the animal's color may correspond with its dreams.

Octopuses often change their skin color to evade predators or to conceal themselves when hunting.

However, the biologist says a color change this rapid is something he's never seen before.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimaloceanssciencesleep
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
1 killed, driver arrested after hit-and-run at Cupertino park
Closure of beloved East Bay restaurant takes customers by surprise
Car strikes pedestrians in Oakland, killing woman, injuring 4-year-old girl
Fremont police looking for thieves using jewelry ruse to steal from victims
PSL Deodorant: How much does it smell like the real deal?
Avocado genetic code cracked
Show More
Police say disturbing doorbell cam video shows SoCal woman being assaulted
Body found during search for Bay Area tech executive
Using term 'illegal alien' in NYC could result in hefty fine
Judge issues order to stop A's from buying Coliseum land from county
California boat company suspends tours after fatal fire
More TOP STORIES News