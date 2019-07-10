pets

Study: Oakland rated 'friendliest' city for pets in Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- If you think your dog has a pretty good life, a new report reveals which city in the Bay Area is rated the "friendliest" for pets.

It turns out, the East Bay is the place to be.

A new study by Mars Petcare shows pets in Oakland have it better than other pets in the Bay Area.

It says two-and four-legged citizens are happier in Oakland because they can join their human friends at more places in town.

There are also plenty of animal shelters and parks.

Only two other California cities made the list. They include Santa Clarita and Laguna Niguel in Southern California.
