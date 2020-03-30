animal news

Video captures coyote following San Francisco couple walking dog

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A coyote was caught on camera closely following a couple walking their tiny dog outside ABC7's station in San Francisco Saturday night.

EXCLUSIVE: Los Gatos woman records standoff between mountain lion and coyotes in her backyard

The couple had no idea and had not spotted the coyote.

ABC7 security guards and photographer James stepped in and scared the coyote away.

Coyotes are often seen in San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area, but it's rarer to see them in highly-trafficked areas like in front of our station.

VIDEO: Coyote dashes through Downtown San Francisco traffic with rat in mouth

Now that the streets are so empty due to the novel coronavirus shelter-in-place restrictions, we're definitely seeing more coyotes.

Get the latest news, information and videos about animals here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan franciscowild animalscoyotesanimal newsdoganimalscaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
EXCLUSIVE: Standoff between mountain lion, coyotes caught on camera
ANIMAL NEWS
Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya
Bay Area dog trainer accused of abuse found guilty on 4 felony counts
Animal abuse trial for dog trainer begins in Martinez
Emotional testimony in animal abuse trial for dog trainer accused in dog's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Bay Area shelter-in-place to be extended
Newsom calls for all healthcare workers to help during COVID-19 pandemic
Bay Area locations to enjoy nature during COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders
Bay Area shelter-in-place order to be extended until May 1
'Abuela' confined by COVID-19 still helping grandson learn Spanish
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Show More
Disney offers virtual parade on YouTube amid COVID-19 closure
Walnut Creek restaurant delivering free meals to first responders
Trump defends extending coronavirus guidelines as spread continues
President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital
Cigna, Humana waiving payments for coronavirus treatment
More TOP STORIES News