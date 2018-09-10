PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Southern California firefighters help German shepherd down cliff

Orange County firefighters took on a daring dog rescue to save a German Shepard stuck on a cliff in Dana Point.

DANA POINT, Calif. --
Orange County firefighters took on a daring dog rescue to save a German shepherd stuck on a cliff in Dana Point.

The Orange County Fire Authority was brought in at about 9 a.m. Friday to help the pup make it down.

Crews were initially going to bring in a helicopter but turned it away for fear it might spook the dog.

They were eventually able to coax it along a safe path, where the dog found its way to the bottom.


The dog was just fine and reunited with its owner.

Pacific Coast Highway was shut down in both directions during the rescue.

For more stories related to animal rescues, visit this page.
