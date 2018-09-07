The Monterey Bay Aquarium posted a video online earlier this week of a dolphin "superpod." Marine biologists said this group could have as many as 1,000 dolphins in it.They explained "superpods" often get together annually to feed on schools of fish.While this happens every year, the aquarium said it's rare to see a superpod this close to shore.The dolphins were apparently chasing baitfish and the video was captured on Sept. 3, 2018, just off Point Pinos in Pacific Grove, according to the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Facebook page.