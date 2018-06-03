MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KGO) --Drone video recently captured a triple treat in the waters of Monterey Bay. A group of dolphins encountered a gray and humpback whale. The dolphins intentionally splashed near the heads of the whales, which caused them to lunge forward, creating waves for the dolphins to surf in.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Humphrey the whale leaps into hearts of Bay Area residents in 1985
A marine biologist at Monterey Bay Whale Watch told the Chronicle that dolphins really enjoy it, and the whales aren't really bothered by it.
Monterey Bay Whale Whale Watch shared this video with ABC7 News.
