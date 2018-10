If you are out and about and stumble upon wildlife in distress who do you contact? Here is a list of resources you can use to lend a helping hand.Use the WildHelp iPhone App to quickly find help for specific types of wild animals in specific locations. This is a great way to speed up your search for assistance! Download instructions here. (Does not work on Android devices)- Small team of specially trained and equipped first responders to assist with emergencies involving wildlife, especially difficult and technical rescues.Please let us know if you have a service that should be added to our list, or if your information needs updating. Send information to jennifer.olney@abc.com