Here's who to contact if you find wildlife in distress around the Bay Area

(KGO-TV)

Jennifer Olney
If you are out and about and stumble upon wildlife in distress who do you contact? Here is a list of resources you can use to lend a helping hand.

Resources for helping wild animals in distress:

Emergency Wildlife Services:
Use the WildHelp iPhone App to quickly find help for specific types of wild animals in specific locations. This is a great way to speed up your search for assistance!
Download instructions here. (Does not work on Android devices)

California Fish and Wildlife Department:
Here you can find the California Fish and Wildlife Department list of Wildlife Rehabilitation Facility phone numbers by county.

San Francisco Bay Area Wildlife Rehabilitation Facility Websites:

Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA (San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties)

Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley (San Jose)

Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Center (South Santa Clara Valley)

Lindsay Wildlife Museum (Contra Costa County)

Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue

Fawn Rescue (Sonoma County)

Ohlone Humane Society (Newark/Fremont Area)

Native Animal Rescue of Santa Cruz County

Sulphur Creek Nature Center (Hayward, San Lorenzo, and Castro Valley)

San Francisco Animal Care and Control

WildCare (Marin County)

Napa Wildlife Rescue

Suisun Wildlife Center (Solano County)

Yggdrasil Urban Wildlife Rescue

Wildlife Emergency Services (Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito Counties)
- Small team of specially trained and equipped first responders to assist with emergencies involving wildlife, especially difficult and technical rescues.

Information and resources for injured or orphaned birds:

Golden Gate Audubon Society

International Bird Rescue in Fairfield

Native Songbird Care and Conservation (Sonoma County)


Information and resources for injured or orphaned marine mammals:

Marine Mammal Center

Help to humanely deal with nuisance wildlife

Go here for Information and resources for help to humanely deal with nuisance wildlife.

Note to wildlife rescue organizations: Please let us know if you have a service that should be added to our list, or if your information needs updating. Send information to jennifer.olney@abc.com
