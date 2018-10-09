NEW DELHI (KGO) --A leopard trapped in a well 30 feet deep has been rescued by wildlife workers in India.
Animal rescue organization Wildlife S.O.S. shared video of the big cat getting help. The 7-year-old female leopard was found at the bottom of the well in a tribal village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, in early October.
No word on how long the leopard had been swimming to stay afloat.
Rescuers first lowered a ladder for her to sit on and keep her from drowning, then they lowered a crate and the leopard jumped in.
She was safely rescued and taken to a Leopard Rescue Center to recuperate from the ordeal, said Wildlife S.O.S.