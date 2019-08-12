PG&E claims now open for losses suffered during 2017, 2018 wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- People can start making claims against PG&E for losses they suffered during the wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

They can submit their claims through the Wildfire Assistance Program.

A court has established the fund to deal with fires caused by PG&E.

On August 14, 2019, a court will hold a hearing on PG&E's liability stemming from the 2017 Tubbs Fire that swept through parts of Santa Rosa.

