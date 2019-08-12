SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- People can start making claims against PG&E for losses they suffered during the wildfires in 2017 and 2018.
RELATED: PG&E shows off upgraded Wildfire Safety Operations Center
They can submit their claims through the Wildfire Assistance Program.
A court has established the fund to deal with fires caused by PG&E.
On August 14, 2019, a court will hold a hearing on PG&E's liability stemming from the 2017 Tubbs Fire that swept through parts of Santa Rosa.
See more stories and videos related to PG&E.
PG&E claims now open for losses suffered during 2017, 2018 wildfires
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News