PG&E claims now open for losses suffered during 2017, 2018 wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- People can start making claims against PG&E for losses they suffered during the wildfires in 2017 and 2018.They can submit their claims through the Wildfire Assistance Program.A court has established the fund to deal with fires caused by PG&E.On August 14, 2019, a court will hold a hearing on PG&E's liability stemming from the 2017 Tubbs Fire that swept through parts of Santa Rosa.