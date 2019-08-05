PG&E

PG&E shows off upgraded Wildfire Safety Operations Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pacific Gas and Electric gave the media a tour on Monday of its recently upgraded Wildfire Safety Operations Center.

RELATED: PG&E says power line inspections revealed 10,000 problems

The utility opened the center in March of 2018 to monitor wildfire risks and coordinate its prevention and response efforts.

The new features include a full time staff of 15, employed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Another new feature is the 16-screen video wall, which provides a birds-eye view of high-fire threat areas and enhanced real-time data for experts tracking wildfire conditions.

RELATED: PG&E unveils new wildfire safety operations center in wake of deadly North Bay fires

"Our unwavering focus is on the safety of our communities and our customers, because they're not just our customers... they're our friends, our families and our neighbors," said Sumeet Singh, VP of Comm. Wildfire Safety Program.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy protection in January because it's facing billions of dollars in liabilities for wildfires in 2017 and 2018, including the Camp Fire that killed 85 people and destroyed the town of Paradise.

See more stories and videos related to PG&E.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscocaliforniapg&efiredisasterwildfirefire safety
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E
PG&E bankruptcy letter alarms some
PG&E says power line inspections revealed 10,000 problems
Gov. Newsom signs bill overhauling compensation for wildfire victims
State assembly approves $21 billion fund to help victims of wildfires
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about El Paso Walmart shooting victims
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom to address state's efforts against gun violence, white supremacy
Mailed pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc sentenced to 20 years
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 37 injured
Stocks plunge on Wall Street as US-China trade war escalates
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Warriors president gets keys to Chase Center
Grandmother killed in San Jose house fire
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
I-Team gets inside hotel of Bay Area teens accused of murder in Italy
BART takes big step toward eliminating paper tickets
More TOP STORIES News