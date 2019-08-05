PG&E shows off upgraded Wildfire Safety Operations Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pacific Gas and Electric gave the media a tour on Monday of its recently upgraded Wildfire Safety Operations Center.The utility opened the center in March of 2018 to monitor wildfire risks and coordinate its prevention and response efforts.The new features include a full time staff of 15, employed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Another new feature is the 16-screen video wall, which provides a birds-eye view of high-fire threat areas and enhanced real-time data for experts tracking wildfire conditions."Our unwavering focus is on the safety of our communities and our customers, because they're not just our customers... they're our friends, our families and our neighbors," said Sumeet Singh, VP of Comm. Wildfire Safety Program.PG&E filed for bankruptcy protection in January because it's facing billions of dollars in liabilities for wildfires in 2017 and 2018, including the Camp Fire that killed 85 people and destroyed the town of Paradise.