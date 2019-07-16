SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E says power line inspections revealed 10,000 problems with its equipment. Among the issues found were broken, damaged and burned electrical parts.The problems were discovered between November and May as the utility inspected about 750,000 power towers, poles and substations in areas where there is a high fire danger.In documents posted to its website yesterday, the company said most of the most dangerous issues have been fixed.PG&E ramped up inspection work and repairs as part of an effort to prevent its power lines from being the cause of any more wildfires.