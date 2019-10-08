PG&E Power Outages: How to find out they are coming and deal when they do

ABC7 News has gathered the following information to help you navigate this new reality.
Check PG&E's wildfire weather website
The utility launched a website with an interactive map in August to warn customers about pre-emptive shutoffs as we hit the most active months of wildfire season.
The website predicts the potential for the shutoffs and ranks them four categories: Not Expected, Elevated, Public Safety Power Shutoff Watch, and Public Safety Power Shutoff Warning.
There are some other features too, for example, you can pull up cameras, wind speeds, and gusts.
Sign up for public safety power shutoff alerts
PG&E says if it is going to let people know if it will be turning off the power in their neighborhoods.
The company plans to post alerts on it's website pge.com, on social media, and send out emails, texts, and automated calls.
Go here to sign up for them.
You don't have to be an account holder to sign up for them. At that website you can also sign up by your zip code.
Make sure you are prepared for a shutoff
PG&E issued the following tips to customers about how to prepare for a power shutoff:
- Update their contact information at pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-866-743-6589 during normal business hours. PG&E will use this information to alert customers through automated calls, texts, and emails, when possible, prior to, and during, a Public Safety Power Shutoff.
- Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.
- Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.
- Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.
- Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets. Information and tips including a safety plan checklist are available at pge.com/wildfiresafety.
ABC7 has compiled its own comprehensive list of ways to be prepared.
Check it out here: PG&E may cut electricity during high fire danger -- are you prepared?