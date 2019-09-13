PG&E reaches $11 billion settlement with insurers over Northern California wildfires

PG&E has reached an $11 billion settlement with insurance companies over the 2017 and 2018 wildfires in Northern California.It will cover 85-percent of insurance claims related to the wildfires, the Sacramento Bee reports.PG&E is working with financial backers to get the funding.Still to be determined is PG&E's settlement with wildfire victims. Earlier this week, the utility offered to give victims $8.4 billion. Lawyers representing the victims have rejected the sum, saying that's not enough.