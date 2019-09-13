wildfire

PG&E reaches $11 billion settlement with insurers over Northern California wildfires

Homes leveled by the Camp Fire line the Ridgewood Mobile Home Park retirement community in Paradise, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

PG&E has reached an $11 billion settlement with insurance companies over the 2017 and 2018 wildfires in Northern California.

It will cover 85-percent of insurance claims related to the wildfires, the Sacramento Bee reports.

PG&E is working with financial backers to get the funding.

Still to be determined is PG&E's settlement with wildfire victims. Earlier this week, the utility offered to give victims $8.4 billion. Lawyers representing the victims have rejected the sum, saying that's not enough.

