PG&E restoring power to North Bay communities after day-long precautionary outage

Power is slowly being restored.
Margarita Sanchez picked up her parents, Sefrano and Abigail, because their home near Lake Berryessa had no power.
"There's no power, no internet, no nothing... so they gotta go," said Sanchez.
PG&E cut power early Saturday to 1,600 customers living in high fire danger areas of the North Bay, including Solano and Yolo Counties, due to Red Flag conditions.
The pool at a mobile home community is closed.
Resident Jessie Haight is worried about losing all the food in her fridge.
"You do the best with what you have. I can't afford a generator, I'm on a fixed income," said Haight.
Last summer, the County Fire forced residents here to evacuate.
Mike Mccowen says his community shouldn't have to suffer again.
"I've lived here 40 years, seen lots of fires and we've never had a problem from arcing power lines," said McCowan.
PG&E shut the power down as a precaution. The utility's equipment has been blamed for sparking wildfires, including last year's Camp Fire in Paradise, which killed 85 people.
Markley Cove Marina on Lake Berryessa lost power, too. But an emergency generator is keeping lights on and the refrigerators cold.
By late Saturday, PG&E determined the danger had passed and started restoring power.
"We have live patrols out to make sure it's safe to turn the power back on to 1,600 customers," said PG&E Spokesperson Ari Vanrenen.
The utility says restoring power could take 24 hours and more planned outages are possible this weekend.
You can find a map of the affected areas here.
