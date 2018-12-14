SANDY HOOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING

PHOTOS: Remembering the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Remembering the 26 people killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre on Dec. 14, 2012.

Eyewitness News
NEWTOWN, CT --
These are photos remembering 26 people killed six years ago in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. We have not obtained a photo of Madeline Hsu, a 6-year-old who died in the attack on the morning of Dec. 14, 2012.

A gunman shot his way into the school and gunned down 20 first-grade children and six educators. Adam Lanza fatally shot his mother inside their home before carrying out the rampage and then killing himself.



See more stories, photos and videos on the Sandy Hook tragedy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newtown shootingsandy hook elementary school shootingstudent diesschool shootingu.s. & worldmass shootingConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANDY HOOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING
SF lawmakers, activists demand stronger gun safety laws
More families of slain Sandy Hook children sue Alex Jones
Shoe memorial represents victims of US gun violence
Connecticut, nation mark 5 years since Sandy Hook massacre
More sandy hook elementary school shooting
Top Stories
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Accuweather Forecast: Back-to-back storms starting today
7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
Man rescued from top of Muni train in Castro
CHP cracks down on Bay Area carpool, express lane cheats
Bay Area baker captures America's attention with panettone pastry
Michelle Obama to visit with Silicon Valley group during Friday's book tour
FBI looking for persons responsible for Nationwide bomb threat hoax, Bay Area impacted
Show More
Preliminary findings released into what caused cracks in beams in Salesforce Transit Center building
Residents raise concerns about traffic over proposed 54-story high-rise in Emeryville
Mavericks surf contest not happening Monday due to waves being too big
This is how California's 'text tax' would work
'Elite' Sheraton hotel member accused of recording guest next door
More News