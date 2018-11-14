WOOLSEY FIRE

PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires burn in Malibu, Agoura Hills

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A large wildfire plume from a recent flareup near Lake Sherwood, Calif., is visible from Highway 101 north of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. (Amanda Myers/AP Photo)</span></div>
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. --
Multiple fires have burned tens of thousands of acres throughout Southern California.

The Woolsey Fire is burning in parts of Los Angeles County and Ventura County, including Thousand Oaks, where 12 people were killed in a nightclub shooting on Nov. 7.

Late on Nov. 13, a brush fire, dubbed the Sierra Fire, flared up in Rialto in San Bernardino County. Though the fire quickly grew to 20 acres, shortly after it appeared to be losing strength and moving away from homes.

The Hill Fire was also burning thousands of acres nearby but is almost fully contained.

