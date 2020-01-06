Pets & Animals

It's like Uber in the barn, black cat hitches ride on potbellied pig

CONVERSE, Ind. -- Animals do the darnedest things and when it is caught on video, it can make for a truly enjoyable moment.

Look no further than what happened inside an Indiana barn on New Year's Day.

A black cat named Louie and a potbellied pig, who goes by the name Stella, just woke up after taking a nap.

Louie managed to hitch a ride on top of Stella and the pig wandered around the barn while the cat enjoyed the lift.

Their owner realized this little jaunt had been going on for several minutes so she grabbed her camera to record it.

Whether Stella is going to charge Louie for his ride, they'll have to work it out. We're not sure what the rideshare rates are in a barn.

Stella, by the way, is just a year old and considered the barn mascot.

Her owner says when Stella isn't wandering around with all her animal friends, she is eating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfunny videobuzzworthysocietycatsanimalanimal newscute animalswatercooler
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Violent protests rock Minneapolis for 2nd straight night
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
When will we see a 2nd wave of COVID-19 cases?
WATCH TODAY: Mayor Breed gives update on SF reopening
WATCH TODAY: 'Education: A Bay Area Conversation'
George Floyd: Victim in police encounter had started new life
46 DMV offices reopen across CA amid coronavirus pandemic
Show More
41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow
AccuWeather forecast: Day 4, last hot day
Coronavirus updates: Free walk-thru COVID-19 testing site reopens in SF
Restaurants consider using lampshade-like plastic shields to protect diners
Trump preparing executive order targeting social media
More TOP STORIES News