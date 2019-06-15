Toddler drowns in Antioch pool in what police believe was 'tragic accident'

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- A 2-year-old boy drowned Friday night in Antioch in what police believe was a "tragic accident."Around 7:30 p.m. police responded to a call of a possible child drowning in a residential family swimming pool in the 3000 block of N. Francisco Way, Antioch police said in a press release issued Saturday morning.Antioch PD, the Contra Costa Fire Department, and American Medical Response (AMR) all arrived on scene and "began immediate life-saving measures on the child," police said.The child was taken to a local hospital where he passed away."The preliminary investigation appears to indicate this incident was a tragic accident," police said.Further details are not available at this time.Police are asking that anyone with information about what happened to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at 925-778-2441. You can also leave a tip by texting 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword "ANTIOCH."