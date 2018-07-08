CHILD KILLED

Police: 2-year-old in Texas dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

EMBED </>More Videos

2-year-old boy died from self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
A 2-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at his family's home.

The incident took place at about 12:50 p.m. at 8400 Knox Street at Acres Homes in northwest Houston, police said.



Houston police said the child found an unsecured 9 mm pistol, pulled the trigger and shot himself in the head.

Authorities believe the gun belonged to the child's father but will continue investigating.

"To all gun owners. You need to secure the weapons, so that nothing like this can happen in the future," Cpt. Angelo said.

RELATED: 2-year-old in Fresno dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

The little boy was taken to Texas Children's Hospital, where he died. His nickname was "Junior."

"He doesn't deserve this," said cousin, Suzanne Alvarado. "He's a great little boy with a lot of life to live."

The shooting is said to have happened inside the bathroom of the house in Acres Homes. The boy's father was briefly detained by police, but then placed in an ambulance, where he continued to grieve.

"I want to tend to my son," he pleaded to people who gathered outside yellow police tape.

"He's a hands-on father," Alvarado said about her cousin. "Twenty four hours a day, he's with his son. He's better than most dads you'll run into."

Police said the shooting is under investigation, and that will determine whether any charges will be filed.

The tragedy also serves as a reminder to any gun owner to use trigger locks and lock drawers to avoid a child picking up a gun.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotshootinggun safetygunschild killedu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police: 2-year-old in Fresno dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
CHILD KILLED
Watts admits wife's murder, blames her for kids' deaths
Colorado father, Christopher Watts, charged with murder in deaths of his pregnant wife and two daughters
Infant girl dies in Lakeville Highway crash in Sonoma Co.
Little girl dies after mother drowns her in river
2-year-old boy dies after 5 dogs attack him
More child killed
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News