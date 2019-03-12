Police announce arrest in connection with the murder of a South San Jose mother

This undated image shows Bambi Larson, who was found murdered in 2019 in her San Jose, Calif. home.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a San Jose mother.

San Jose police announced on Twitter that they have arrested a suspect in connection with the Feb. 28 killing of Bambi Larson.



The mother of two adult children was found dead inside her Knollfield Way home.

Police said in a tweet that they will "provide additional information as it becomes available."

