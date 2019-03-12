Police announce arrest in connection with the murder of a South San Jose mother

RELATED: New details emerge in murder of South San Jose mother
San Jose police announced on Twitter that they have arrested a suspect in connection with the Feb. 28 killing of Bambi Larson.
New: @SanJosePD has arrested the suspect responsible the 2-28-19 homicide on Knollfield Way. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.— SJPD PIO (@SJPDPIO) March 12, 2019
The mother of two adult children was found dead inside her Knollfield Way home.
Police said in a tweet that they will "provide additional information as it becomes available."
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.