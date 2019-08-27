Driver accused of trying to run officer down in police chase; westbound I-580 at Hwy 24 in Oakland closed

The CHP says it all started in Dublin and at one point the driver tried to run down an officer.
It ended near Highway 24 and Interstate 980.
There are major traffic back-ups in the area.
Investigators converging on scene of police pursuit that might have ended w suspect trying to crash into CHP. WB 580 closed in Oakland just before 980 split. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/bfLxgFqQnf— Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) August 27, 2019
