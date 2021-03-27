Oakland police searching for car chase suspect possibly connected to robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are searching for a possible robbery suspect that led officers on a chase through the streets of Oakland.

SkY7 was over majority of the chase Friday evening, where the driver could be seen weave in and out of traffic.

At one point, the driver hopped out of the car and started walking towards an apartment building in the 7100 block of Favor Street.

A heavy police presence could be seen forming around that building as officers started to search for the suspect.


Police say the driver is possibly connected to a robbery earlier this week.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
