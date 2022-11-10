LIVE: Suspect steals van, truck during dangerous police chase in LA, Orange County

ANAHIEM, Calif. -- A man leading authorities on a dangerous chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties Wednesday stole a van and rammed into a police cruiser, and later stole a truck from a family who tried to stop him.

AIR7 HD was over the chase just before 5 p.m. as the suspect was speeding erratically in a dark colored-sedan on surface streets in Anaheim.

At one point he stopped and jumped out of the car and tried to steal a parked pickup in Anaheim. When he was unable to break into the vehicle, he jumped back into the sedan, eventually parking and running into an apparent townhome complex.

The suspect then hopped into a parked white van, but a Fullerton police officer parked a cruiser directly behind the vehicle, pinning it in a parking space. Undaunted, the suspect repeatedly rammed the cruiser until he was able to slip by the police vehicle and speed away.

WATCH: Chase suspect in stolen van rams police cruiser multiple times

The chase continued with the suspect driving erratically on surface streets and ramming into other cars on the road.

Sparks began to fly on the van after a rear wheel came off on a Whittier street. The suspect then abandoned the van to escape getting captured by police and tried to break into a home.

He was confronted by a family and somehow managed to steal their truck to continue the chase.

