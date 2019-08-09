GIBSONTON, Florida -- A Florida man is facing charges for driving a golf cart through a crowded Walmart.
Police said Michael Hudson was blocking the store's entrance when deputies arrived in Gibsonton around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
That's when police said he suddenly took off, driving into the store as several pedestrians were hit and others jumped out of the way.
Hudson eventually crashed into a cash register and was taken into custody.
A few customers received treatment at the scene, but there were no serious injuries.
Police: Florida man drives golf cart into Walmart, attempts to run over people
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
ABC7 News Update: Postmates robots, Impossible Foods expands distro, Warriors pre-season schedule announced