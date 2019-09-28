Police investigating shooting near De Anza High School that left 3 injured

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Richmond police are searching for a suspect, or suspects, involved in a triple shooting near De Anza High School.Lieutenant Matt Stonebreaker confirmed to ABC7 News that two victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. He described them only as a male and a female.He says a third victim arrived at a local hospital later, also suffering from gunshot wounds.Stonebreaker did not release information about the extent of their injuries or descriptions of the victims.Police say they were called out to a scene of a fight on Morningside Drive around 9:20 pm. It is across the street from the high school.Stonebreaker says when police arrived on scene people started to flee, and that is when police found two of the victims.There was a football game at the high school Friday evening, however, police do not know if the victims or suspect, or suspects, attended the game, or if they are even linked to the school in any way.But the shooting comes after a football game was cancelled between a San Leandro High School and McClymonds High School in Oakland due to an unknown threat.Police say Morningside will remain an active scene and are advising people to avoid the area.