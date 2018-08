EMBED >More News Videos PHOTOS: Shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno (1 of 7) PHOTOS: Shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno Police and witnesses say a woman opened fire Tuesday at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, wounding three people before fatally shooting herself as terrified employees huddled inside.

Mountain View police who talked to the YouTube shooting suspect and her family before yesterday's attack at the company's headquarters say the family gave no warning of her potential for violence.Nasim Aghdam's family recently reported her missing when she stopped answering her phone. Mountain View police found the suspect sleeping in her car Tuesday morning. They scanned the plates and realized she had been reported missing. They contacted her family down in Southern California. Aghdam's brother told reporters he warned police she might be going to YouTube."I Googled Mountain View, it was close to YouTube headquarters and she had problems with YouTube. So we called the cop again and told him that might the reason why she went all the way from San Diego to do that," said Aghdam's brother.Her brother said he did not know she had a gun.The family of Nasim Aghdam released a statement Wednesday afternoon: "Our family is in the absolute shock and can't make sense of what has happened yesterday. Although no words can describe our deep pain for this tragedy, our family would like to express their utmost regret, sorrow for what happened to innocent victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families. We are praying for speedy recovery of the injured and ask God to bestow patience upon all persons hurt in this horrific senseless act. As our family struggles to cope with this chaotic situation we would like to kindly ask the media to respect our privacy and we thank the authorities."Mountain View police released a statement saying in part: "At no point during that conversation did either Aghdam's father or brother make any statements regarding the woman's potential threat to, or a possible attack on, the YouTube campus." Scroll to the bottom for their full statement.San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said his department had no information or contact with the suspect before the attack.Two victims in the attacks have been released from the hospital. The remaining patient, a male in his 30s, is currently in serious condition.Police say Aghdam went to a shooting range in the Bay Area before the shooting. Authorities did not specify which range it was.Investigators have issued a search warrant for Aghdam's home in Southern California to get a better idea of the motive behind the attack."At this point in the investigation it is believed the suspect was upset with policies and practices of YouTube. This appears to be the motive for this incident," said Chief Barberini.Police say Aghdam never actually got inside the building. Instead, she gained access through a parking garage and entered the outside courtyard of YouTube where employees were eating lunch.Aghdam did not work at YouTube or know anybody there -- but she was very angry at the company. She posted a rant on her personal website saying YouTube's new ad policy was causing her to lose money. She also embedded videos from other YouTube users blasting what they called "Adpocalypse,"Chief Barberini says they have the Aghdam's vehicle in their possession but have yet to complete a search of it. He says that's a slow, methodical process and no letter or manifesto has been found yet.