Police search for suspect after 2 stabbed at Berkeley BART station

By
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people were stabbed at the downtown Berkeley BART station at 12:50 a.m.Tuesday.

Police say a 36-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK. Their attacker got away on a bicycle, according to police.

One Berkeley resident who works in the area said this morning the station has issues around it that need to be addressed.

RELATED: Report shows violent crime on BART increased by 115 percent over last 5 years

"With the homeless situation we got out here, I am not surprised. We need more security. When we are out here I try to make it safe for the people but we need more security. I don't know what we can do about that really," said Jojo Brewer as he set up tables and chairs in the plaza next to the station.

One BART rider said this morning he isn't really surprised and isn't too worried about his own safety.

"I've never really worried about anything. I noticed blood by the agent's thing yesterday when I came up. I ride it every morning," said Luke Crespin of El Cerrito.

"Are you surprised?" asked ABC7's Amy Hollyfield.

"Not really because it seems it's on the news every day," said Crespin.

Crespin says he keeps to himself when he in on BART and is not looking at his phone.

