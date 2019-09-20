Police seek clues in Bay Area teen's disappearance

By Timothy Didion
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Police are asking for help to locate a young man who's been missing since early May. Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick shared details of the disappearance at a news conference on Thursday.

Investigators say 19-year-old Jonathan Bandabaila was driving to a soccer tournament on May 3 and also had plans to attend a formal dance. His car was photographed entering the San Mateo Bridge heading west. The silver 1998 Honda Accord was found parked about mid-way across. Bandabaila's brother says the search has taken a heavy toll on both he and his family.

"And they don't see me cry much. Yet every time I come forth to speak about this situation I try so hard to stand still, stand tall, stand strong, and I can't stay composed yet I do know that my brother's out there. And I do feel one hundred percent that he'll come home and we'll find him," said Harrison Bandabaila

Police are asking anyone with information on Jonathan Bandabaila to call a special 24 hour hotline at 510-238-3641.
