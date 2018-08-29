TEACHER ARRESTED

Police: San Jose teacher suspected in road rage incident arrested in classroom with loaded gun

Charles So, 35, is the suspect in a road rage incident back in February where he reportedly attacked a man and took his cellphone. (Photo by SJPD)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A San Jose teacher was arrested in his classroom on Wednesday. Police say he had a loaded gun with him in a satchel..

Thirty-five-year-old Charles So is the suspect in a road rage incident on February 21. Police say it escalated into a strong arm robbery when So "battered the adult male victim and forcibly took the victim's cellphone."

After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued. So was arrested at Chaboya Middle School and will be booked into the Santa Clara County jail on charges of robbery and possession of a firearm at school.

The school's website lists him as an eighth grade language arts teacher. Police say he had just begun a new teaching job.
