North Bay principal charged for not reporting teacher's alleged sex crimes, DA says

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KGO) -- A high school principal in Napa County now faces charges for not reporting alleged sexual misconduct involving a teacher and student.

At American Canyon High School, school is out for the summer.

Principal Andrew Goff is on administrative leave.

The Napa County District Attorney's office announced Thursday it has charged the principal with failing to immediately report suspected child abuse involving a staff member.

A P.E. teacher from American Canyon High School is behind bars, accused of multiple sex crimes against a female student. The principal is on leave due to the current investigation.

Former teacher and track and field coach Brad Rowell is behind bars at the Napa County jail.

In April, Rowell was charged with 25 felony counts.

According to court documents, those include lewd acts upon a child, unlawful sexual intercourse, oral copulation of a person under 18 and possession of photos and videos depicting a minor engaging in sexual conduct.

Rowell pleaded not guilty.

Following a district-wide community meeting in April, we heard from concerned parents.

"This is such a tight-knit community. We have great students, we have great parents. It should not have happened," said one parent.

As for Goff, he's an employee of Napa Unified School District and a mandated reporter.

He's required to report suspected sex crimes to law enforcement and to child welfare services.

The D.A.'s office says Goff failed as a mandated reporter to report child abuse or neglect.

That's considered a misdemeanor. If convicted, Goff could face up to six months in county jail and/or a fine of $1,000.

The Deputy D.A. released this statement saying:

"The point of mandated reporter laws is to ensure that the most vulnerable among us who may have difficulty finding the courage or the resources to ask for help are given support."

In response, the superintendent of Napa Unified School District stated:

"The Napa Valley Unified School District has a longstanding commitment to training staff on, and adhering strictly to, mandated reporting laws.

This is non-negotiable. Keeping our students and staff members safe is our priority."

Goff is scheduled to go before a judge to answer to the charge on July 11.