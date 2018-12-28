The two-year-old boy whose mother was granted permission to come to the U.S. after a lawsuit has died, according to a statement released by the Council on American-Islamic Relations.Abdullah Hassan was brought to the United States by his father to treat a rare brain disease.Ali Hassan and Abdullah are naturalized U-S citizens and flew to the Bay Area in August to get treatment at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland for Abdullah's rare brain condition. Shaima is a Yemeni national and was not able to get a visa because of President Trump's travel ban on many majority-Muslim countries.Shaima was finally able to reunite with her son on Dec. 20.A funeral service is set for Saturday afternoon in Lodi."We are heartbroken. We had to say goodbye to our baby, the light of our lives," said Ali Hassan. "We want to thank everyone for your love and support at this difficult time. We ask you to kindly keep Abdullah and our family in your thoughts and prayers."In a statement, CAIR-SV Civil Rights Attorney Saad Sweilem, who represents the family, said, "Ali and Shaima are in our thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of dear Abdullah. With their courage, this family has inspired our nation to confront the realities of Donald Trump's Muslim Ban. In his short life, Abdullah has been a guiding light for all of us in the fight against xenophobia and family separation."