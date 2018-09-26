POLITICS

3rd woman comes forward to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct

(Left: AP) Brett Kavanaugh speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee Sept. 6, 2018. (Right) Michael Avenatti tweeted this photo of his client, identifying her as Julie Swetnick.

Attorney Michael Avenatti has revealed the identity of a third woman to come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Avenatti made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning, naming his client as Julie Swetnick. In the tweet, he described her as courageous, brave and honest.

The attorney also tweeted images of what he said was a sworn statement from his client, adding, "Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation."

Two other women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh.

RELATED: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he believes second accuser

California professor Christine Blasey Ford has also accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a high school party. Deborah Ramirez has also come forward with accusations against Kavanaugh. Ramirez said in a story published Sunday by The New Yorker Magazine that Kavanaugh placed his penis in front of her and caused her to involuntarily touch it during a drunken dormitory party. Kavanaugh denies both accusations.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Find more stories, photos, and videos on Brett Kavanaugh here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssexual assaultsexual misconductbrett kavanaughchristine blasey fordrepublicansdemocratssupreme courtu.s. supreme courtpolitical scandal
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
California Republican Gubernatorial Candidate John Cox visits Bay Area
Santa Clara County votes to demolish old city hall annex
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 8
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 1
More Politics
Top Stories
Commuters face gridlock after closure of Salesforce Transit Center
How to get around during SF Salesforce Transit Center's temporary closure
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmest day of the week
Cosby's defenders decry him as victim of racism and sexism
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
2nd Kavanaugh accuser certain about alleged encounter, her lawyer says
Will Smith bungee jumps from helicopter for 50th birthday
Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested on suspicion of forcible rape
Show More
The sad backstory of a North Bay drug overdose
California Republican Gubernatorial Candidate John Cox visits Bay Area
How to navigate through sticker shock at the car dealership
Samsung phone mishaps test loyalty of repeat customer
From America's dad to prison inmate, Bay Area accuser rejoices over Cosby verdict
More News