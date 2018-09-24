James Roche says he was Kavanaugh's roommate in the Fall of 1983.
RELATED: 2nd woman reportedly claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh
"We shared a two-bedroom unit in the basement of Lawrence Hall on the Old Campus. Despite our living conditions, Brett and I did not socialize beyond the first few days of freshman year. We talked at night as freshman roommates do and I would see him as he returned from nights out with his friends," Roche said in a statement.
Just spoke with #JamesRoche who was Yale roommate of Brett #Kavanaugh . He confirms that the #SCOTUS nominee was frequently drunk, and incoherently. Says he supports integrity of Debbie Ramirez, the 2nd accuser. #abc7now #KavanaughConfirmation Respects her courage. pic.twitter.com/rrBboHAyj2— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) September 24, 2018
He went on to describe how Kavanaugh conducted himself while they shared a living space.
James Roche told @NewYorker he never saw #Kavanaugh engage in sexual misconduct. Confirmed, "...It is believable that Kavanaugh was one of them..." (a group of guys who thought it fun to sexually torment women like Debbie Ramirez). #KavanaughConfirmation #abc7now pic.twitter.com/GFwsq6JEiP— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) September 24, 2018
"It is from this experience that I concluded that although Brett was normally reserved, he was a notably heavy drinker, even by the standards of the time, and that he became aggressive and belligerent when he was very drunk. I did not observe the specific incident in question, but I do remember Brett frequently drinking excessively and becoming incoherently drunk."
RELATED: Lawyers for Kavanaugh accuser commit to open Senate hearing
Roche says he became friends with Debbie Ramirez. "She stood out as being exceptionally honest, with a trusting manner. As we got to know one another, I discovered that Debbie was very worried about fitting in. She felt that everyone at Yale was very rich, very smart and very sophisticated and that as a Puerto Rican woman from a less privileged background she was an outsider. Her response was to try hard to make friends and get along."
Roche says he does not consider himself to be a political person and went on to say he has no political agenda.
#Kavanaugh Yale roommate Roche: 'I do not consider myself to be a political person and I have no political agenda. I have shared this information with a small number of reporters who reached out to me directly because Debbie has a right to be heard and I believe her." #abc7now pic.twitter.com/PQzy93WCQ5— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) September 24, 2018
Find more stories, photos, and videos on Brett Kavanaugh here.