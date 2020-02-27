ABC7 Orginals: 'Chasing California: The Race for Super Tuesday'

California is the biggest prize and we are on the ground with the front runners and the people on the front line.
CHASING CALIFORNIA 2020: ABC7 Original Limited Series about political fight for California
This ABC7 Originals limited series talks one-on-one with the candidates, including Michael Bloomberg and Pete Buttigieg.
From climate change to electability, from the independents to moderates, from Fresno to Sacramento to San Francisco and San Rafael, ABC7 News has spent four months covering this high stakes primary. It is all about to come to a head as nearly 20 million could cast their vote and change the outcome of the race.
Watch "Chasing California: The Race for Super Tuesday" tonight at 6 p.m. on ABC7 or by streaming it here.
See more Chasing California stories here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Bernie Sanders' strategy to win California's Latino vote: Chasing California 2020
- Michael Bloomberg: How former New York mayor is courting California voters -- Chasing California 2020
- Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign -- Chasing California 2020
- Here's how unaffiliated voters could influence outcome of primary -- Chasing California 2020
- Energizing the Green vote: why climate change matters in Democratic Primary -- Chasing California 2020
- A look at Mayor Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in California -- Chasing California 2020