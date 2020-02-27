Chasing California

ABC7 Orginals: 'Chasing California: The Race for Super Tuesday'

By Liz Kreutz and Silvio Carillo
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Super Tuesday is on the horizon, with roughly one-third of Democrats nationwide expected to weigh in on the 2020 race for president.

California is the biggest prize and we are on the ground with the front runners and the people on the front line.

This ABC7 Originals limited series talks one-on-one with the candidates, including Michael Bloomberg and Pete Buttigieg.

From climate change to electability, from the independents to moderates, from Fresno to Sacramento to San Francisco and San Rafael, ABC7 News has spent four months covering this high stakes primary. It is all about to come to a head as nearly 20 million could cast their vote and change the outcome of the race.

