POLITICS

Actress Alyssa Milano criticized for 'MAGA hat is the new white hood' tweet

EMBED </>More Videos

Actress Alyssa Milano is facing backlash after comparing the red "Make America Great Again" hat worn by Trump supporters to the hood worn by members of the Ku Klux Klan.

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
Actress Alyssa Milano is facing a backlash on social media after comparing the red "Make America Great Again" hat worn by supporters of President Donald Trump to the hood worn by members of the Ku Klux Klan.

RELATED: Native American elder, teen at center of crowd in viral video speak out

"The red MAGA hat is the new white hood," Milano tweeted. "Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp."


The 46-year-old tweeted the message on Sunday after a viral encounter between a group of Catholic high school students and a Native American elder on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Some of the students were wearing MAGA hats.

Videos later surfaced, revealing new details of what led up the clash. Students were verbally attacked by a different group of demonstrators at the Lincoln Memorial.

Twitter users are now asking Milano to apologize.

RELATED: Videos show fuller picture of DC clash between high school students, Native Americans

One person wrote, "Way to blow something completely out of proportion in order to continue your irrational hatred of all things trump."

While another tweeted, "Apologize and back down."

"I'm a Latino that thinks it's unbelievable that all these liberals are trying to imply that being white is the problem in this country," said another Twitter user.

Milano followed up on Twitter Monday, saying "Let's not forget-this entire event happened because a group of boys went on a school-sanctioned trip to protest against a woman's right to her own body and reproductive healthcare. It is not debatable that bigotry was at play from the start."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpactorsocial mediatwitterku klux klanstudentsprotestnative americanteenagersu.s. & worldracism
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Videos show fuller picture of DC clash involving students
Native American elder, teen at center of crowd speak out
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
POLITICS
Supreme Court allows enforcement of military transgender ban
Business owners help national park stay open, clean during government shutdown
Senator Kamala Harris emphasizes her East Bay roots as she runs for president
Videos show fuller picture of DC clash involving students
More Politics
Top Stories
Search underway after innocent grandma killed in SJ shooting
Family of incapacitated woman who gave birth at care facility releases statement
Berkeley to consider ordinance to reduce waste
LAUSD, teachers union reach tentative agreement to end strike
BART approval rating reportedly hits record low
'Miracle puppy' survives attempted euthanasia, finds forever home
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Oscars 2019: What to know
Show More
Uber driver struggles with passenger who grabs at wheel
Grey whale, calf swim together in Monterey Bay
Supreme Court allows enforcement of military transgender ban
Lockdown lifted at Union City Kaiser facility following police activity
Accuweather Forecast: Long streak of dry weather
More News