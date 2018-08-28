Bail Bonds businesses say thousands of Californians will lose their jobs under new reform law

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4084563" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A monumental change came for California which became the first state to abolish money bail. Governor Jerry Brown signed the California Money Bail Reform Act into law into law, saying it will allow "rich and poor alike" to be treated fairly. (KGO-TV)